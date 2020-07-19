Hollywood Figures Lined Up For Joe Biden Campaign’s Virtual Fundraiser Hosted By Jay Leno

Julianne Moore, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, and John Legend are among the lineup of entertainment figures who will appear at a Joe Biden fundraiser next Sunday to mark 100 days until the 2020 presidential election.

The virtual event, called Celebration for Change, will be hosted by Jay Leno.

Tickets start at $15 per person and rise to $1,000 per person at the “champion” level, according to the invite. The money will go to the Biden Victory Fund, the joint committee of the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Also scheduled to appear at the event are a mix of showbiz figures, politicians and activists, including Sara Bareilles, Dustin Lance Black, Karamo, Tituss Burgess, Pete Buttigieg, Kristin Chenoweth, Andy Cohen, Andra Day, Raul Esparza, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ellen Green, Dolores Huerta, Billie Jean King, Jane Krakowski, Michael McElroy & the Broadway Chorus, Rosie Perez, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), The War & Treaty and Rory Wheeler.

This is the Biden campaign’s latest event drawing on the entertainment industry. Streisand, Legend, Day, Leno and Jennifer Hudson headlined a fundraiser in June, with about 600 people joining in the event. David Crosby, Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, Jimmy Buffett, and Joe Walsh performed at an event in May, with Whoopi Goldberg and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) as hosts.