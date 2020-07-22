Joe Biden And Barack Obama Debut New Video Where They Chide Donald Trump For Taking “No Responsibility”

Joe Biden’s campaign debuted a new video with Barack Obama, meant as a teaser of a longer conversation between the two on Thursday, as well as to show a contrast with Donald Trump’s presidency.

The full conversation will be shown on their social media platforms. The Biden campaign also announced another fundraiser with Obama for next week.

“Can you imagine when you are president, standing up and saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility, I take no responsibility?'” Biden says in the video.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths while we were in office,” Obama responds.

“I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” Biden says. “He just can’t relate in any way.”

Obama says, “It all starts with being able to relate…If you can sit down with a family and see your own family in them, and the struggles that you have gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through, if you can connect those struggles to somebody else’s struggle, then you are going to work hard for them. And that’s always what has motivated you to get into public service.”

Biden and Obama will appear together again on Tuesday at a virtual fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee, according to an invite obtained by Recode. A Biden-Obama event in June brought in $11 million to the campaign.

The Biden campaign released additional footage later on Wednesday.