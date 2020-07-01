Brillstein Entertainment Manager JoAnne Colonna Named Partner

EXCLUSIVE: JoAnne Colonna has been elevated to Partner at Brillstein Entertainment. In addition to managing and branding her high profile clientele, she will take on a larger leadership role at the company.

Colonna’s longtime clients include Forest Whitaker, Eva Longoria, Chante Adams, Alden Ehrenreich, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Garcia, Norman Reedus, Anna Paquin, Kat Graham, Bresha Webb, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Asher Angel, Quincy Brown, Elijah Wood , James Purefoy, Brendan Fraser, Chad Michael Murray, Amandla Jahava, Ajiona Alexus, Lily Donoghue, and Amaury Nolasco.

“JoAnne distinguishes herself every day through the artists she passionately champions, the reputation she has earned, and her leadership in our industry,” said the partners. “Her relationships, mentorship, and insights have helped shape Brillstein’s forward trajectory and we are fortunate to be surrounded by her warmth and integrity “

Said Colonna: “Brillstein has been my professional family for over a decade. I’m thrilled to be in a position to further expand the growth of the company and privileged to work with such dynamic and respected colleagues”

Colonna began her career as a talent agent in NYC at STE, where her early clients included Gellar, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. She transferred to the Los Angeles office which by then became known as the Paradigm Agency, and stayed there close to a decade before a brief stint at ICM. She then left agenting to join Mike Ovitz at his newly formed talent management company, AMG and five years later joined what was then Brillstein-Grey.