Joanna Cole Dies: Author Of ‘Magic School Bus’ Books Turned TV Series Was 75

Joanna Cole, whose Magic School Bus book series was beloved by millions of young readers and later turned into an animated television show, has died at age 75.

Her publisher, Scholastic, said Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

“Joanna Cole had the perfect touch for blending science and story,” said Scholastic Chairman and CEO Dick Robinson in a statement issued Wednesday. “Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series.”

