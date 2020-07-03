‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Anthony Anderson & Billy Eichner Set As First Guest Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has set its first guest hosts as Kimmel begins his break next week from the late-night talk show. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and Billy on the Street’s Billy Eichner will kick off the first week with Anderson hosting Monday and Tuesday July 6 and 7 and Eichner on Wednesday and Thursday July 7 and 8. Friday is TBD.

Guests next week will include Anderson’s Black-ish co-star Tracee Ellis Ross, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, comedian D.L. Hughley, Amy Schumer and Pose star Billy Porter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns Monday after a two-week hiatus. Kimmel announced last month he would be taking a break from the show for the rest of the summer to spend more time with his family. There was initial speculation that his break had something to do with a controversy resurfacing over his past use of blackface in comedy, but Kimmel denied that in a statement of apology for his blackface impersonation of NBA star Karl Malone. “My summer vacation has been planned for more than a year and includes the next two summers off as well, Kimmel said in his apology. I will be back to work in September. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to explain and to those I’ve disappointed, I am sorry.”

The show, which is in its 18th season, is exec produced by Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman with co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. It is produced by 1205 AM Productions in association with Kimmelot and ABC Studios.

See the full lineup below.

Monday, July 6

Host: Anthony Anderson

Guests: 1. Tracee Ellis Ross 2. Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, DC

Tuesday, July 7

Host: Anthony Anderson

Guests: 1. D.L. Hughley 2. NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

Wednesday, July 8

Host: Billy Eichner

Guests: 1. Amy Schumer 2. South Carolina Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison

Thursday, July 9

Host: Billy Eichner

Guests: 1. Billy Porter 2. Musical Guest Kim Petras

Friday, July 10

TBD