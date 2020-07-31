Jim Belushi Blazes On To Discovery With Reality Series About His Cannabis Business

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Belushi is set to light up Discovery with a reality series about his burgeoning cannabis business.

The According To Jim star is to star in Growing Belushi for the Discovery Channel. The series launches on August 19 at 10pm.

Produced by Live Nation Productions, the Gaga: Five Foot Two producer and A Star Is Born co-producer, and Original Productions, producer of Deadliest Catch and spin-off Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, the show will follow Belushi, his family and farmers as tends to his 93 acre farm along the Rogue River in southern Oregon.

It will also feature appearances from Dan Aykroyd and Judy Belushi, as well as a musical appearance by The Blues Brothers.

Belushi started growing cannabis in 2015 with a 48-plant crop and now has a booming legal cannabis operation, selling brands including Belushi’s Secret Stash and Captain Jack’s Gulzar Afghanica, which became known in the 1970s as the “smell of SNL”.

Jim Belushi and James Orr serve as exec producers, with Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft and Brian Phares exec producing for Live Nation Productions and Jeff Bumgarner, Jeff Hasler and Brian Lovett exec producing for Original Productions. For Discovery, Joseph Schneier and Kyle Wheeler serve as executive producers.

“This is much more than a business for me. I’ve seen the positive impact that cannabis has had in treating people from around the world,” said Belushi. “Everything grows in Growing Belushi. The Cannabis, the business, the family. And especially me. We almost called it Growing Pains.”

“We are always looking for a show that takes you by surprise and this one did – it’s fun and funny and has a lot of heart. I think people will see Jim Belushi in a whole new way after watching,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.