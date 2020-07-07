Click to Skip Ad
Jeremy Rush To Helm Space Thriller ‘Retrograde’ For ‘Nine Days’ Producers Mandalay Pictures & Juniper Productions

By Tom Grater, Andreas Wiseman

Jeremy Rush / ISS
Jeremy Rush / ISS Jeremy Rush / Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Rush, whose feature directing debut was Netflix thriller Wheelman starring Frank Grillo, has been set to direct contained space thriller Retrograde.

The project comes from producers Mandalay Pictures and Juniper Productions. The two companies previously teamed on supernatural drama Nine Days, which debuted at Sundance this year and was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.

Mark Mazur has penned the Retrograde screenplay, which was on the 2019 Hit List. The story, set after a nuclear war has erupted between the U.S. and Russia, follows six astronauts aboard the International Space Station who are ordered to seize control of the facility from their foreign colleagues by any means necessary.

Jason Michael Berman, Will Raynor and Patrick Raymond of Mandalay are on producing duties with Matthew Lindner of Juniper.

Mandalay also produced Prentice Penny’s Netflix pic Uncorked and its upcoming work includes WWII pic The Last Ridge and the Melissa Leo and Zazie Beetz-starring Shelter.

Rush is represented by CAA and Grandview. Mazur is represented by Zero Gravity Management.

