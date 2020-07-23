‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT Stars In Talks To Lead ABC Remake Of ITV’s British Game Show ‘The Chase’

Game show The Chase is one of the most consistent hits on British broadcaster ITV. The show is now finally coming to broadcast television in the U.S. with ABC remaking it with the stars of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter are in talks to become “The Chasers” in the unscripted entertainment quiz.

Deadline understands that ABC won the project in a competitive situation and was able to leverage ABC talent to sweeten the deal.

The show, which was adapted by Game Show Network (GSN) in 2013, sees contestants competing against a professional quizzer, known as the Chaser, whose aim is to prevent the contestants from winning a cash prize. In the UK version, which has been running since 2009, there are six Chasers including Mark Labbett, who also appeared on the GSN version.

The contestants must answer general-knowledge questions in a series of cash-builder and head-to-head rounds before trying to win a cash prize in the final chase.

The series is set to be produced by ITV America label ITV Entertainment.

Jennings, Rutter and Holzhauer were the toast of television earlier this year thanks to primetime ratings hit Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, which saw them compete in a first-to-three-wins series with a top prize of $1 million. That show was produced by Sony Pictures Television and hosted by Alex Trebek.

ABC’s head of alternative Robert Mills told Deadline in January that he was keen to do more with the GOATs and wanted to find “something that taps into what these guys are.” “Whether it’s something with Jeopardy! or not, certainly I would argue these three guys are the biggest stars in primetime right now, he said. “But you can’t look at this and not acknowledge the impact that they have had over the 20 years and this past week without saying, ‘OK. How do we tap into it’.”