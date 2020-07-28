Jennifer Aniston & Steve Carell Get Drama Recognition For ‘Morning Show’ Following Comedy Emmy Nom Streak

After their comedy Emmy nom record, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell landed their first lead Drama Primetime nominations today for their respective turns in AppleTV+’s The Morning Show as news anchors Alex Levy and Mitch Kessler.

Aniston has been nominated 6x before in the comedy category –5x for Friends– winning lead actress for that series in 2002. She was also nominated for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2009 for 30 Rock. She surprised at the SAGs earlier this year with a win for Female Actor in a drama series for Morning Show.

Carell has been nominated 9x before, split between the Comedy Series producing and Lead Actor categories, with no wins to date.

The Morning Show follows a Today-like broadcast morning show whose lead male anchor Mitch is ousted from the network for sexual harassment. Meanwhile, his co-anchor and best friend, Alex, is trying to hold her aging career together in the face of a new spitfire co-anchor, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), while contending with the fallout of Mitch’s scandal with internal network execs and the show’s producer.

The series, which was a flagship one for AppleTV+, was initially thumbed down by critics, however, The Morning Show has rallied back on the awards circuit, earning eight Emmy noms today, including two Outstanding Supporting Actor noms in a Drama series (Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass), Guest Actor drama (Martin Short), Main Title Design, Production Design for Narrative Contemporary Program (hour or more) and Mimi Leder’s directing for the episode “The Interview”.

Previously, The Morning Show was nominated for three Golden Globes at last January’s ceremony, including best drama, Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Best Drama Actress TV category. Witherspoon was snubbed today overall by the TV Academy for her turn in Morning Show, HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.