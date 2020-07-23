Jeffrey And Marilyn Katzenberg, Other Hollywood Figures Raise More Than $3 Million For Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Marilyn Katzenberg and other Hollywood figures helped raise more than $3 million at a fundraiser on Wednesday for the Senate Majority PAC, with a goal of helping Democrats win back the chamber in November.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was the headliner for the event. The Katzenbergs hosted, and co-hosts were Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams, Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman and Alan and Cindy Horn. The virtual event drew 10 people, and was organized by Jennifer Lin and Andy Spahn.

In a statement, Katzenberg said, “The stakes have never been higher. Trump’s failures have shifted the tide in our favor and winning back the Senate is now a real possibility. We are only four seats away from saving healthcare, reforming immigration and fighting for an economy that works for everyone.”

Tickets to the event started at $100,000 per person, and rose to $500,000 per person for those who were listed as chairs.

The Senate Majority PAC, a SuperPAC formed in 2011, already has drawn significant sums from a number of entertainment figures this cycle. Seth MacFarlane gave $1 million in March, and Haim Saban gave $500,000 in February. Jeffrey Katzenberg also gave $250,000 in January. Other contributors included Kathryn Murdoch, a philanthropist and wife of James Murdoch, who gave $1 million in May.