Ghislaine Maxwell, the British confidante of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the FBI, NBC News is reporting. The arrest involves Maxwell’s charges stemming from an investigation by New York federal prosecutors into Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of girls and young women.

Epstein was arrested a year ago almost to the day – July 5, 2019 – on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. He killed himself awaiting trial the following month in federal prison in New York City, an act that spawned various conspiracy theories, some involving a circle of friends and acquaintances that includes many rich and famous.

Maxwell, according to NBC News, was arrested in New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m. today and brought to New York to face Epstein-related charges in federal court later today. Maxwell is the daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell and Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime friend. Various alleged victims of Epstein have said that Maxwell served as a procurer of minor girls for Epstein.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied the allegations.