Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Giancarlo Esposito & Maya Rudolph Land Multiple Emmy Acting Nominations

Jason Bateman, reigning Emmy winner for director in a drama series, is a double threat on the acting side this year. He landed his third consecutive nomination in the Lead Actor In a Drama series category for his starring role as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde on Netflix’s Ozark. Additionally, he is nominated as a Guest Actor In a Drama Series for his recurring role as Terry Maitland on HBO’s The Outsider.

NBC; Amazon

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who is facing Bateman in the actor in a drama series field, also is a double acting nominee. In addition to his fourth consecutive Lead Actor in a Drama Series nom for playing Randall Pearce on NBC’s This Is Us (he won the trophy in 2017), Brown is nominated in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for his arc as Reggie on Season 3 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. At TCA in January, Brown said that he would love to reprise his Mrs. Maisel role if he is asked to come back.

Related Story Emmy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Giancarlo Esposito today nabbed his third Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor In a Drama Series category for playing Gus Fring — two for his current series, AMC’s Better Call Saul, and one for its Emmy-winning predecessor, Breaking Bad. Additionally, Esposito received a Guest Actor In a Drama Series nomination for playing Moff Gideon on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, backing up the breakout hit’s drama series nomination with an acting nom, along with a slew of mentions in the crafts categories.

Saturday Night Live alumna Maya Rudolph led performers overall with three nominations. Two of them were in the Guest Actress In a Comedy series category where her impersonation of Kamala Harris on NBC’s SNL will compete with Rudolph’s role as Judge on NBC’s The Good Place. Additionally, Rudolph is nominated for Character Voice-Over Performance in Big Mouth where she plays Connie the Hormone Monstress. Rudolph has now amassed five Guest Actress In a Comedy series noms, three for The Good Place and two for SNL.

Other actors who landed multiple Emmy noms today include Angela Basset (Guest Actress In a Comedy Series for A Black Lady Sketch Show; Narrator for The Imagineering Story), Wanda Sykes (Guest Actress In a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Character Voice-Over for Crank Yankers), Daniel Levy (Lead Actor In a Comedy Series, Writing & Directing, all for Schitt’s Creek), Ramy Youssef (Lead Actor In a Comedy Series & Directing, both for Ramy).

Related Deadline Video