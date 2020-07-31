Jason Bateman In Talks To Direct Netflix Heist Pic ‘Here Comes The Flood’

EXCLUSIVE: After earning his third consecutive Emmy nomination earlier this week, Jason Bateman has now turned his sights on what comes after Ozark finishes shooting its final season, and he may have found his next project. We are hearing Bateman is in early negotiations to direct the Netflix heist pic Here Comes the Flood, which the studio won in a heated auction this past spring. Insiders say it is still early days on the negotiating front and as of now, those talks are just to direct, but given all the juicy roles in the film, the opportunity to act in it as well is certainly a possibility.

Netflix had no comment.

Simon Kinberg penned spec, which is an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments. Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films, are producing and if a deal closes, Bateman is also expected to join as a producer along with his partner Michael Costigan through their Aggregate Films banner.

Netflix beat out several other offers by placing a mid-seven-figure deal and quickly made it a priority, with several of the top directors in town chasing before Bateman eventually won the job. Besides the script being super appealing, another factor for Bateman is Netflix’s ability to allow the time to finish the final season of Ozark, which was just renewed for a fourth and final season, and then jump right into prep on Here Comes the Flood.

This will mark Bateman’s third feature film as a director having previously helmed Bad Words and The Family Fang. He has been sharpening his skills on the TV front, helming several episodes of Ozark and his HBO show The Outsider, taking home an Emmy last year for his work on Ozark.

This marks the second feature in as many days Bateman has come on to with Netflix, as he is also producing the adaptation of The Girls I’ve Been with Millie Bobby Brown starring. On top of staying busy, he was also awarded a pair of Emmy nominations on Tuesday, for Outstanding Actor in Ozark and Outstanding Guest Actor in The Outsider.

