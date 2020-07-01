Atria Releases Janet Evanovich Cover For ‘Fortune And Glory;’ First Novel In 8-Figure S&S Deal

Have a look at Fortune and Glory, the cover of the first Janet Evanovich novel under the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria, her new home in an eight-figure deal. It’s the twenty-seventh book in the Stephanie Plum series which has sold 100 million books worldwide. That was a big move, as Evanovich is one of the biggest selling authors in the world with 25 #1 New York Times bestsellers and an additional fourteen New York Times bestsellers for a total of 39 over her remarkable career.

Fortune and Glory will be published this November, and S&S will honor her by the time the novel becomes her 40th novel to hit the bestseller mark. An exceptional accomplishment for the 77 year old author, who struggled for more than a decade before selling her first book which she was paid just $2,000 to write.

Fortune and Glory will include a new character, Gabrielle, who’ll be spun off into her own new series to be published next year. “She’s going to give Stephanie a real run for her money,” said Evanovich, who’ll publish three next year including the latest installment of her Fox & O’Hare series co-written with her son Peter Evanovich, the new spinoff and the currently untitled Stephanie Plum 28.

Evanovich is represented by Shane Salerno at The Story Factory.