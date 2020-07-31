Lionsgate Takes Janelle Monáe Horror Movie ‘Antebellum’ Off Calendar Temporarily

Lionsgate has taken the Janelle Monáe horror movie Antebellum off its theatrical release schedule for the time being as big exhibition reorganizes itself during COVID-19.

Previously, the Gerard Bush-Christopher Renz directed and written movie was dated for Aug. 21, but with Warner Bros. Tenet hoping to reopen theaters over Labor Day weekend, the plan is for Antebellum to go later.

The pic was originally set for a April 24 release before the pandemic shut down a majority of theaters nationwide.

Antebellum follows a successful author, Veronica Henley, who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

The pic also stars Jena Malone, Gabourey Sidibe, and Jack Huston.

Bush and Renz produced with Zev Foreman, Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick and Lezlie Willis.