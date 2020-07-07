‘The Late Late Show’s James Corden & Ben Winston To Adapt Kids Book ‘Real Pigeons Fight Crime’ For Nickelodeon

The Late Late Show host James Corden and exec producer Ben Winston have teamed up with their new corporate siblings Nickelodeon to adapt kids book Real Pigeons Fight Crime.

The pair are developing the project through their Fulwell 73 production company and it is the latest example of corporate synergy since the ViacomCBS merger.

Corden, Winston and Fulwell 73 have struck a multiplatform deal with the kids cable network to develop the project into a TV series movie to air across all Nickelodeon platforms.

Real Pigeons Fight Crime, which was written by Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood, reveals the secret life of crime-busting pigeons who set out to keep a town safe. It was published originally by Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing in Australia and released by Random House Children’s Books in North America.

The Real Pigeons Fight Crime TV series will be executive produced by Corden and Winston with Andrew McDonald and Ben Wood serving as consultants throughout development and production.

Winston said, “We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on these wonderful, charming and funny books, and can’t wait to help bring them to life for kids everywhere.”

Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development added, “Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience. By fusing the humor and expertise of this the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do–fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe.”

McDonald, Wood, and Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing are represented by UTA and Writers House.