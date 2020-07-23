James Cameron “Disappointed” About ‘Avatar’ Delays, Promises Sequels “Will Deliver”

James Cameron took to Instagram via the official Avatar account to address the recently announced release date delays of the forthcoming movies. He gave us an update on the production of the multiple sequels and how the pandemic has impacted certain aspects of filming.

He started off by saying “I see you” in Na’vi, the official language of Pandora and then went on to say that they are currently filming in New Zealand, but the pandemic is preventing them to do virtual production work on their stages in Los Angeles. “That work is just as critical to films as the live action work,” he explained.

Cameron went on to say that the first Avatar sequel was on track for a December 2021 release date prior to the pandemic but that has impacted the schedule and they will no longer be able to make that date.

“There is no one more disappointed about this delay than me,” he wrote. “But I am buoyed by the incredible performances of our cast and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing brining the world of Pandora and the characters of the film to life.”

He thanked Disney Studios for their support and thanked fans. “Most of all, I am grateful to you, our fans, for your support over the years and I promise that what we bring to cinemas will deliver.”

Cameron appropriately ended by saying “thank you” in Na’vi.

The date changes for the sequels are as follows: Avatar 2 (Dec. 17, 2021 is now Dec. 16, 2022), Avatar 3 (previously Dec. 22, 2023 is now Dec. 20, 2024), Avatar 4 (formerly Dec. 19, 2025 goes to Dec. 18, 2026), Avatar 5 (previously Dec. 27, 2027 goes to Dec. 22, 2028).