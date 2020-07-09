Jake Szymanski To Direct Forrest Fenn Inspired Treasure Hunt Action Comedy For Studio 8

Saturday Night Live and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates director Jake Szymanski is set to direct Studio 8’s untitled action comedy inspired by writer Hudson Morgan’s misadventures while on a life-changing expedition with a group of friends all in search for Forrest Fenn’s buried treasure.

The wildly popular hunt attracted the likes and obsession of thousands, and recently made headlines last month upon its alleged discovery. The Fenn Treasure was a cache of gold and jewels that Forrest Fenn, an art dealer and author from Santa Fe, New Mexico who hid the stash in the Rocky Mountains.

Morgan, a former journalist turned comedy-writer, will write the screenplay roughly based on his own experience. Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham will produce.

The project billed as Goonies meets The Hangover follows a group of millennials who head to the Rocky Mountains after their best friend goes missing disappears looking for $10 million in treasure. The guys can’t even solve the basic mysteries of adulthood as they try to finish what their friend started, only to find something other than gold out in the wild Montana backcountry: themselves. Morgan’s treasure-hunting trips with his friends in the Montana wilderness never turned up any treasure, rather shouting matches, natural hazards, close calls with grizzlies, and ultimately, a new appreciation for life.

“Morgan’s personal quest for Forrest Fenn’s treasure is an already bizarre tale fit for the big screen,” says Studio 8’s Guy Danella. “We’ve always been huge fans of Jake’s work, and after hearing of Hud’s tales of his treasure hunt misadventures, knew there was something special to be made by this collaboration.”

