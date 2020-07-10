Apple Studios Wins ‘Snow Blind:’ Jake Gyllenhaal Stars, Gustav Möller Directs Graphic Novel Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: In a highly competitive six-way bidding war, Apple Studios has acquired Snow Blind, a thriller adaptation of the BOOM! Studios graphic novel by Ollie Masters (The Kitchen) and Tyler Jenkins. Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star and Gustav Möller (The Guilty) will make his English language directing debut. Script is being written by Patrick Ness, the author/scribe of A Monster Calls who is currently scripting Lord of the Flies for Warner Bros. and director Luca Guadagnino.

Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker are producing with BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Adam Yoelin. Noah Stahl will be exec producer. Mette Norkjaer is co-producing.

In pandemic pitching, prospective bidders received a link to a recorded video of the pitch with an introduction from Gyllenhaal and the filmmaker, with Ness guiding buyers through the story in a multimedia presentation that might well set the tone in how to set things up in the age of COVID-19. The town responded enthusiastically to the format and a pitch that’s Prisoners meets Running On Empty. Gyllenhaal took part in followup Zoom meetings.

Apple’s head of worldwide video’s Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht landed another hotly contested movie. Today marks the Apple TV+ debut of the Aaron Schneider-directed Tom Hanks’s starrer Greyhound, and Apple Studios also landed the Antoine Fuqua-directed Will Smith starrer Emancipation, and the Martin Scorsese-directed Imperative-produced Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. They’ve also got on the TV side Masters of the Air, the limited WWII series exec produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Playtone’s Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman. BOOM! was repped on the deal by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.