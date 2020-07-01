ITV Confirms ‘Family Fortunes’ Reboot From Fremantle’s Thames

ITV has confirmed that it is dusting off Family Fortunes after the entertainment show was last on British television in 2015.

Deadline first revealed in April that ITV was piloting the format in a lockdown environment with Fremantle label Thames, and now the game show, which is based on America’s Family Feud, will return for a 10-part series.

UK chef Gino D’Acampo will host, presiding over two families competing to win cash prizes by second-guessing the responses to a survey of the British public.

Vernon Kay hosted the UK show’s most recent iteration, All Star Family Fortunes, between 2006 and 2015, while Les Dennis and Bob Monkhouse were among the presenters of previous series.

Filming will take place on the new series later this summer. Family Fortunes was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment, and entertainment commissioner Joe Mace. Ash Whitehouse is the executive producer.