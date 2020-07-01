Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Distributor Signature Entertainment On Releasing Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day In New York’ In The UK & North America & Withstanding The Challenge Of Coronavirus

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Wins Will Smith-Antoine Fuqua Cannes Package 'Emancipation' In Festival-Record Pre-Buy

Read the full story

ITV Confirms ‘Family Fortunes’ Reboot From Fremantle’s Thames

Gino D’Acampo
Gino D’Acampo Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed that it is dusting off Family Fortunes after the entertainment show was last on British television in 2015.

Deadline first revealed in April that ITV was piloting the format in a lockdown environment with Fremantle label Thames, and now the game show, which is based on America’s Family Feud, will return for a 10-part series.

UK chef Gino D’Acampo will host, presiding over two families competing to win cash prizes by second-guessing the responses to a survey of the British public.

Vernon Kay hosted the UK show’s most recent iteration, All Star Family Fortunes, between 2006 and 2015, while Les Dennis and Bob Monkhouse were among the presenters of previous series.

Filming will take place on the new series later this summer. Family Fortunes was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment, and entertainment commissioner Joe Mace. Ash Whitehouse is the executive producer.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad