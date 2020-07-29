Issa Rae, Jordan Peele & Universal Team For Female Identity Genre Movie ‘Sinkhole’ After Studio Wins Story Rights In Seven-Figure Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Universal Pictures, Insecure star and creator Issa Rae and Oscar-winner Jordan Peele (Get Out) are teaming up on movie Sinkhole, a thought-provoking genre piece that engages with questions of female perfection and identity.

In a low seven-figure deal, Universal beat out more than 10 studio bidders and multiple talent and filmmaker packages for screen rights to Leyna Krow’s short story, which is about a young family which moves into their dream home, despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard. The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things. However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?

The in-demand Rae, whose Insecure scored three Emmy nominations yesterday, will potentially star in the adaptation and will produce with Universal and Peele’s Monkeypaw. Producers are Peele and Rosenfeld for the latter and Rae, Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi for Issa Rae Productions.

Related Story Universal In Early Discussions For Tom Cruise-Doug Liman Space Movie

Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of the studio and the project will fall under Monkeypaw’s five-year deal with the major.

Writer Krow is from Spokane, Washington, and the story is set on the street she lives on. She was initially inspired to write the piece when a group of local writers were asked to write short fairytales on the theme ‘I Married A Monster.’ She wanted to explore the notion of female perfection and was particularly interested in the ways society and cultures can promote the concept of women as imperfect or broken. Her story has the trappings of a grounded, psychological sci-fi/horror, but the sub-plot is a commentary on the human condition through the lens of female identity.

Krow is executive-producing alongside Alex Davis-Lawrence from literary journal Moss, in which the story was originally published. The hot prospect is in development so there’s no shoot date yet.

Rae is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and John Meigs. Peele and Monkeypaw are represented by CAA and Morris Yorn. Krow is represented by Alexandra Kordas at 42.