Issa Rae Enlists CAA’s Talitha Watkins To Head ColorCreative Management

EXCLUSIVE: Having just come off the fourth season of HBO’s Insecure, Issa Rae and her producing partner Deniese Davis is making some very secure moves into the management space.

Rae and Davis have brought CAA’s Talitha Watkins onboard to top the newly formed management division of their 2014 formed ColorCreative banner.

“ColorCreative has always prioritized women and minority creators and venturing into management allows us to double-down on our commitment,” Rae told Deadline today of their buildout. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Talitha come in and expand the division and look forward to representing the brightest and sharpest storytellers within our community,” the past and perhaps future Emmy nominee added in the bold walk it like you talk it move.

“My time at CAA was truly transformational,” Motion Picture Agent Watkins noted. “The leadership and the culture of collaboration have left me with lessons I will take throughout my life.”

“ColorCreative was formed on a strong foundation and with the intention to shift the paradigm for women and people-of-color creators,” Watkins declared. “I have spent my career operating with the same mission. It is my honor to join a squad of fearless storytellers and innovators to create a new business model in this time of unprecedented change.”

Watkins will formally move over to the new ColorCreative gig from CAA towards the end of the summer, I hear. She will work Watkins with Ashley Calloway, who is already a manager within the management department.

Always a strong advocate for inclusion in an industry that often doesn’t live up to its promises, this latest move by the UTA-repped Rae adds to a packed menu that includes another season of Insecure, and an HBO half-hour series about backyard wrestling to be EP’d with Dwayne Johnson and Danny Garcia Among other offerings, there is also the upcoming feature Perfect Strangers, which Rae will pen, star in and produce for Spyglass Media Group and Eagle Pictures