Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Amber Heard Admits Punching Johnny Depp After Recalling Rumor He Pushed Kate Moss Down The Stairs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

New Regency TV Reconfigures 'Rub And Tug' Into Series; Our Lady J To Write Pilot; Massage Parlor Owner Tex Gill To Be Played By Trans Actor

Read the full story

Irvine Welsh & Bret Easton Ellis To Co-Create U.S. Press Satire Series ‘American Tabloid’

Irvine Welsh / Bret Easton Ellis
Irvine Welsh / Bret Easton Ellis Burning Wheel Productions

Irvine Welsh and Bret Easton Ellis are set to team up on a satirical drama series about America’s tabloid press culture, according to UK producer Burning Wheel Productions.

Working title American Tabloid, the show will chronicles a weekly publication across decades, a place where political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly at the door. Producers said the deal for the pair to co-create the project was being firmed up and development would begin shortly.

Burning Wheel previously teamed with Welsh on feature Creation Stories, which was executive produced by Danny Boyle and tells the life of British music industry Svengali Alan McGee.

“To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare,” said producer Shelley Hammond. “We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally – and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad