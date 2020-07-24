Amazon has drawn on six current or former cast members of The Walking Dead franchise to voice the iconic Guardians of the Globe in Invincible, the series based on Robert Kirkman’s popular comic book series.

Lauren Cohan, Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James and Ross Marquand have joined the cast of the hourlong animated series from Kirkman, Cory Walker and artist Ryan Ottley. Kirkman revealed the new castings today during his Comic-Con@Home virtual panel.

Cohan will voice War Woman, Coleman is Martian Man, Cudlitz portrays Red Rush, James is Darkwing, Marquand voices The Immortal & Aquarius and Martin-Green is Green Ghost.

They join previously announced voice cast Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Max Burkholder, among others.

Co-created by Kirkman and Walker and based on the Skybound/Image comic, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father’s tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity. The comic ended its 15-year run in February 2018.

Skybound is producing the series which will be executive produced by Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder, with supervising directors Justin & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man).

Cohan (Maggie on The Walking Dead) is coming off a starring role on Whiskey Cavalier, which aired for one season on ABC.

Martin-Green, who portrayed Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead, currently stars as First Officer Michael Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery. She’ll next be seen opposite LeBron James in Space Jam 2.

Coleman, known for his role as Tyreese on The Walking Dead, can currently be seen in Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville.

Marquand played Aaron on The Walking Dead. His other credits include The Mindy Project, The Last Tycoon and Brockmire and most recently The Avengers: Infinity War.

Cudlitz played Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead, and will next be seen in CBS’ Clarice.

James played Morgan Jones on The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead. He created, wrote and starred in Save Me for Sky Atlantic and created and currently stars in follow-up series Save Me Too.