India’s Yoodlee Films Back In Production On Two Features

Mumbai-based Yoodlee Films has resumed production on two of its features – rom-com Comedy Couple and horror comedy Zombivali.

Comedy Couple stars Saqib Salim and Shweta Basu Prasad and is directed by Nachiket Samant. Marathi-language Zombivali is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parshuram.

The producers, who spoke to Deadline recently about the ongoing coronavirus-related challenges in the country, say they are employing numerous virus-related safety measures to get back to work. These include having a COVID officer on set to ensure that strict hygiene and sanitisation stipulations are followed.

“We have employed specialised personnel on the sets who are responsible that all health and safety measures are followed to the ‘T’ by everyone. Though we have masks, face shields, and sanitisation tunnels in place, these COVID officers will reinforce our safety efforts. COVID is a reality we are all grappling with, but the show must go on, albeit with a twist here and there,” said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice-President, Films and Events, at Yoodlee Films-owner Saregama.

“It’s a great feeling to get back on sets,” said Comedy Couple director Samant. “Shooting in this time is a different experience all together, – a curiously strange one given the situation we find ourselves in. But Yoodlee Films are taking all precautions, and safety for all to the highest standard is being ensured. The actors and crew are a great sport too, making it a unique and fun experience.”

Yoodlee has built a reputation as a supplier of content for India’s growing streaming platforms. During the lockdown it has licensed two titles directly to Netflix – Axone and Chaman Bahaar.