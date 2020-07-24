Iliza Shlesinger Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Shlesinger, known for her five hit Netflix comedy specials, has recently transitioned into acting. She most recently re-teamed with Mark Wahlberg for the Netflix film Spenser Confidential directed by Peter Berg, and she’ll next be seen in the upcoming drama Pieces of a Woman alongside Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby. She previously appeared opposite Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in Paramount’s hit Instant Family.

On the television side, Shlesinger’s new Netflix series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, premiered on April 1. The half-hour sketch comedy series takes viewers into a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience and irreverent yet poignant social commentary. She also recently guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Additionally, in the midst of the pandemic, she and her husband, chef and nominated James Beard Award author Noah Galuten, launched Don’t Panic Pantry, a daily social media cooking show, as a way to entertain and encourage people to stay at home to help flatten the curve. The show, which recently marked its 100th episode, has been featured on Today show, The Talk, and more.

Last year, Shlesinger released her fifth Netflix stand-up special Unveiled. Her previous special Elder Millennial is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her 2019 documentary which gives fans an inside look into the making of one of her specials. Other specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot and Confirmed Kills.

Shlesinger released her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity in 2017, a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman’s approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. She also hosts podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, where she answers listeners’ questions on a wide range of topics.

Other past credits include Truth & Iliza, a limited-run talk show she hosted on Freeform; and Forever 31, a series she created and starred in for ABC Digital.

UTA previously repped Shlesinger specifically in comedy touring, publishing, and podcasting. She continues to be managed by Kara Baker at Avalon Management and attorney Leigh Brecheen and Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.