Idris Elba Says ‘Luther’ Movie Is Moving Forward

Idris Elba has again teased the idea of turning his cult BBC detective drama Luther into a feature, more than a year after Season 5 aired on British television.

The actor told a press junket for Season 3 of his Sky comedy In The Long Run that there are no “formal plans” for another Luther series, according to Sky News.

But Elba added: “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

It’s not the first time Elba has talked about the BBC Studios show heading to the big screen. He told Metro in 2018 that Luther writer Neil Cross has been “beavering away” on a feature script.

“Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ’90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it,” Elba added in 2018.

“It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.”