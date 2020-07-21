ICM Partners Signs VFX Wunderkind Julian Bass

EXCLUSIVE: After Julian Bass posted a TikTok video of himself showing off his VFX chops, he immediately caught the attention from some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, actor Josh Gad, Oscar winner Matthew Cherry, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey and the Disney boss himself Bob Iger. After going viral with the video, which has garnered over a million likes on Twitter, ICM Partners has signed Bass for representation in a competitive situation.

Bass is a student at Georgia State University and at 20 years old, he is an accomplished musical theater actor, short film writer, producer, director and, of course, special effects artist. He has built a massive following on TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter with his VFX superhero videos and editing tutorials.

Set to the tune of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar”, the viral video included a tribute to some of his favorite heroes like Jedi Knights, Ben 10 and Spider-Man. He tweeted the video with the caption “If y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated”. In one week, the video has received over 23 million views and, as he manifested, Iger responded to the video “”The world’s gonna know your name!”

Bass is additionally repped by Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves.