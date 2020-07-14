ICM Hires Jen Rudin As Animation & Voice-Overs Talent Agent

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has hired casting directing vet Jen Rudin as a talent agent specializing in animation and voice-over work for the agency’s clients. She starts at ICM Partners today and will be based in New York.

During her 15-year career in casting, Rudin worked as a casting executive at The Walt Disney Company, casting such titles as The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog and Chicken Little. Her recent casting credits include DeadEndia for Netflix Animation and Age of Sail for Google Spotlight. She is also the author of Confessions of a Casting Director, published by HarperCollins.

“In these unprecedented times, animation and voice-over work is more prevalent than ever and Jen, being an expert in the field, will provide our clients with another layer of expertise that 4will help match our client’s talent to the opportunities in the marketplace,” said Adam Schweitzer, Managing Director Talent and Branding, Lorrie Bartlett and Dar Rollins, Co-Heads of the Talent Department.

“ICM has an amazing roster of talent. I am beyond thrilled to join the company and can’t wait to get started,” said Jen Rudin.

Since March, ICM Partners has closed a partnership deal with London based International Music Agency Primary Talent International, and has hired reality agents Justin Ongert a former partner from WME, Brien Speiser a former partner at APA and music agents Dave Kaplan and Randal Uritsky from Paradigm.