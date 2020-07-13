Ian Deitchman & Kristin Robinson Set ‘Our House’ At NBCUniversal; Anonymous Content To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Suits co-executive producers Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson have sold their script Our House to NBC Universal. Deitcman and Robinson will write and executive produce the series which tells the story of three families who all live in the same house in three different timelines. This is the first deal for an original.

Universal TV and Anonymous Content will produce the series, with AC’s Alex Goldstone executive producing.

Deitchman & Robinson were Co-EPs on Almost Family for Fox. Prior to that, they were Co-Executive Producers on Suits and were Supervising Producers on Jason Katim’s Rise for NBC, they were Consulting Producers on Freeform’s The Bold Type and producers on Carnival Row and Co-Producers on Z: The Beginning Of Everything, both for Amazon. They also scripted Life As We Know It, the Greg Berlanti-directed Warner Bros film that starred Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel.

Anonymous Content’s recent television credits include True Detective, Mr. Robot, Schitt’s Creek, Homecoming and 13 Reasons Why. EP Goldstone most recently produced the Peabody-winning Dickinson for Apple.

Deitchman & Robinson are repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel.