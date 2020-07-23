Hulu Developing Animated Comedy From ‘Chad Goes Deep’ Comedians, John & Dave Chernin & 20th Century Fox Television

Tom Allen & JT Parr, the pair behind viral comedy Chad Goes Deep, have teamed up with The Mick creators John & Dave Chernin to develop an animated comedy for Hulu.

The streamer has handed the Untitled Parr & Allen Animated Project a script and visual development commitment. 20th Century Fox Television, which produces animated series Solar Opposites for Hulu, is the studio.

The show follows two perpetually stoked surfer bros born ahead of their time try to navigate teenage life in Ancient Greece while showing their Greek God dads that there is more than one way to be a legend.

Allen and Parr, who went viral last week with their YouTube video of handing out masks in Huntingdon Beach, are writing and exec producing. The Chernin brothers, who got their start on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, are showrunners and exec producers. Nicholas Frenkel, Luke Dillon, Luke Maxwell (3Arts) and Trevor Rotenberg also exec produce.

Allen & Parr are repped by 3 Arts and WME.