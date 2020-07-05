How To Watch Fourth of July Fireworks From Home

The American tradition of watching fireworks have been mostly cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to social distancing guidelines, these shows are another event that the public will have to miss out on during this health crisis.

In California, many local beach councils voted to close their beaches on July 4 weekend to prevent the accelerating the spread of coronavirus following Newsom’s orders this week.

Fortunately, most of these performances can still be watched from the safety of your home via TV or online streaming.

Here’s a list of firework shows and concerts being aired:

Macy’s 44th Fourth of July (NY)

NBC 8-10 PM ET/5-7 PM PT

The Music Center’s Fourth Of July Block Party: Home Edition (LA)

ABC7 7-8 PM PT (8-10 PM PT via Grand Park’s Instagram and YouTube)

A Capital Fourth (DC)

PBS 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Freedom Over Texas (Houston)

ABC13 6:30 PM PT

A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes

8PM ET via Bloomberg.tv