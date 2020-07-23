How To Watch This Year’s Comic-Con@Home Online

The annual and original Comic-Con, which draws thousands of fans and millions of dollars to San Diego each July, has retooled in the COVID-19 world to engineer Comic-Con@Home, with the confab’s first-ever virtual-only event kicking off in earnest Thursday morning.

The event, which officially began Wednesday, July 22 and runs through Sunday, July 26, will play host more than 350 panels and programs via YouTube including the usual slew of presentations highlighting Hollywood studios and networks’ genre film and TV fare. All of the panels will eventually be archived on YouTube to watch later on-demand.

Check out Deadline’s best film and TV panels list here.

The five-day event will be hosted at the newly reconfigured Comic-Con website where “attendees” can find programming and schedules, an Online Exhibit Hall with about 700 exhibitors and features including activations and the Comic-Con Museum@Home, the latter a digital version of the in-person museum at San Diego’s Balboa Park.

The Online Exhibit Hall can be found at the GoExpo by Community Brands page. A Gaming section will live on the Discord platform. There’s also a merch store page.

As for collaborations, IGN will stream more than 30 panels supported by ancillary content including interviews. Tumblr is hosting the Comic-Con Art Show and the Virtual Masquerade Costume Competition. Funimation will host all of the anime Watch Parties via the Scener Watch Party Platform, a Google Chrome plug-in.