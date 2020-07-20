‘Hoops’: Premiere Date & Teaser For Netflix’s Adult Toon Series; Rob Riggle & Others Join Cast

Netflix’s has rounded out the team and set a tipoff date for its basketball-themed adult animated series from creator Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord, Chris Miller & 20th TV.

Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King and A.D. Miles have joined the voice cast of Hoops alongside Jake Johnson. The action begins Friday, August 21. Watch the first teaser above.

Hoops centers on a hotheaded, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Johnson) who thinks turning around his god-awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.

Here are the character descriptions:

Johnson is Coach Ben Hopkins, a pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself but always looking for an easy way to get the job done. He’s shameless and selfish, and given the opportunity to do the right thing, he fails most of the time.

Riggle is Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father. A former pro athlete-turned-steakhouse owner, he frequently rips his son and doesn’t respect him, but still wants the best for him.

Leggero is Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. She’s got a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success.

Funches is Ron, Ben’s assistant coach and best friend. Considerate, quiet and patient, he’s Ben’s polar opposite.

King is Opal, Ben’s boss and principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben. She’s unlucky in love, superstitious and has a talent for singing.

Miles is Matty, 16 -year-old 7-footer whose father abandoned him when he was young. Matty struggles with his body off the court and has a hard time making friends.

Hoffman, Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Lord and Miller serve as executive producers. Ordered to series in October 2018, Hoops is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box.