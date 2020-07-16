Hallmark Renews ‘Home & Family’, ‘Good Witch’, ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Sets Date For Christmas Kickoffs

The Hallmark Channel on Wednesday said it has renewed its flagship daily lifestyle series Home & Family for a ninth season along with reupping its original series Good Witch for Season 7 and Chesapeake Shores for Season 5 as Crown Media Family Networks unveiled is 2020-21 programming slate.

Crown Media also announced the first 18 of 40 Christmas movies planned for the company’s two flagship networks, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In the works are projects with the likes of current network regulars Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley on a two-part movie about real sisters, with each of them playing the lead in one of the films. The company is also developing projects with Holly Robinson Peete and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Both Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and HM&M’s “Miracles of Christmas” movie blocks will kick off October 23, Crown Media said, the former with 23 new original films and the latter with 17 originals.

The announcements come as Hallmark Channel in April renewed its original series When Calls The Heart for an eighth season, after finishing its seventh season (its first without Lori Loughlin.)

The Emmy-nominated Home & Family will return hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison to the show, which features celebrity interviews and tips on cooking, DIY, gardening, wellness and more.

Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, who has portrayed the lead character Cassie Nightingale for the past 13 years. Family drama Chesapeake Shores is based on Sherryl Woods’ bestselling novels and stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams and Diane Ladd.

Hallmark Channel also said it is bringing back its pet-centric specials American Humane Hero Dog Awards (on October 19) along with Kitten Bowl VIII and American Rescue Dog Show set for February 2021.

Here are the 18 holiday movies announced today:

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas:

• “A Royal Holiday”, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown

• “Jingle Bell Bride”, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

• “A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn”, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

• “If I Only Had Christmas”, starring Candace Cameron Bure

• “Deliver by Christmas”, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

• “On the 12th Date of Christmas”, starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

• “Christmas Waltz”, starring Lacey Chabert

• “Christmas in Vienna”, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

• “Christmas in Evergreen 4”, starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

• “Chateau Christmas”, starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

• “Cross Country Christmas”, starring Rachael Leigh Cook

• “Christmas Carnival”, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley

• “When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020”, starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins

HM&M’s Miracles of Christmas

• “Christmas Tree Lane” starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

• “Holly & Ivy” starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

• “The Christmas Bow” starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

• “Cranberry Christmas” starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

• “Christmas Doctor” starring Holly Robinson Peete