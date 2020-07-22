THR Parent Valence Media Rebrands As MRC

Valence Media, the film and TV producer and publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Vibe, has announced a rebrand to MRC, formerly Media Rights Capital.

Its publishing assets are now part of newly named MRC Media & Info. Other divisions include MRC Film (Lovebirds, Knives Out); MRC Television (Ozark, The Outsider); MRC Non-Fiction (The Sparks Brothers, The Last Rider); MRC Live & Alternative, which houses dick clark productions; and MRC Data.

MRC Film’s past titles include Baby Driver, Ted, The Adjustment Bureau, Elysium and Babel. Studio films it’s co-financed include upcoming The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

MRC Television’s most recent series is The Great from Tony McNamara, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Upcoming are limited series The Shrink Next Door starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd with Apple TV+ and The Terminal List with Chris Pratt at Amazon Studios.

MRC Live & Alternative produces unscripted and live televised event programming.

MRC is headquartered in Beverly Hills with offices in New York, Kansas City, Tampa, Fairfax, Nashville and Chicago.