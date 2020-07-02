‘His Dark Materials’ Backer Anton & Former BBC & ITV Studios Exec Tobi De Graaf Launch Beiboot Representation

His Dark Materials and Greenland backer Anton is teaming up with former BBC Studios executive Tobi de Graff to launch London-based high-end TV development and packaging company Beiboot Representation.

The joint venture is fully backed by Anton with a “significant development budget” and will look to partner with creators, producers, broadcasters, platforms and distributors on high-end projects. The agreement was negotiated by Anton’s SVP Business Development, Celia Meirow.

De Graaff is a former BBC Studios Director of Commissioning & Co-production, and before that he was ITV Studios Director Of Global TV Distribution and Zodiak Director Of Sales.

The exec said: “I am thrilled to partner with Anton to create Beiboot Representation. Anton’s impressive track record in film and TV, its independence and strong strategic position in Europe makes it the ideal partner. We look forward to working with creators and producers to make great content happen from the page to the screen.”

Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud added: “This partnership is born out of a shared vision of establishing an independent European based hub to support the immense creativity that exists here. Tobi has earned the trust of both producers and buyers with the proven ability to expertly navigate the two worlds. Our ambition is to back our production partners in generating some of the most exciting new shows to come out of Europe and the UK.”