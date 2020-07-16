Hiro Murai’s Super Frog Strikes First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Super Frog, the production company set up by Atlanta director and executive producer Hiro Murai, has inked a first-look deal with FX Productions.

The deal covers all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television. It is a renewal, of sorts, of the first-look deal that Murai signed with FX in 2018.

Murai founded Super Frog last year with his producing partner Nate Matteson to develop feature films, television and alternative content and support and promote new filmmakers.

The pair are currently producing Netflix feature Where I End with director Sophia Takal, Man Alive at 20th Century Fox, and Murai-directed Station 11 for HBO Max with showrunner Patrick Somerville.

The company also has projects in development with the likes of Lakeith Stanfield, FKA Twigs, Blindspotting’s Carlos Lopez Estrada, and Grammy-winner Calmatic.

Murai exec produces FX’s Atlanta and directed seven episodes of the show’s second season, known as Robbin’ Season. Atlanta was recently renewed for a third and fourth season. Last year, Murai won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for his collaboration with Childish Gambino on This Is America, and he has also directed episodes of HBO’s Barry and recently Amazon’s musical film Guava Island, starring Rihanna and Donald Glover.

“Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to Atlanta have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company. They’ve long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together,” added Murai and Matteson.

Murai is represented by UTA, Grandview, Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, and by Doomsday Entertainment for commercials and music videos.

Matteson is represented by UTA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan.