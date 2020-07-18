HGTV Bringing Back ‘Christina On The Coast’ For Third Season, But Has Six New Episodes Next Month

Portrait of host Christina Anstead in the finished bedroom at the Mission Viejo, CA home, as seen on HGTV's Christina on the Coast.

HGTV has announced it will begin shooting the third season of Christina on the Coast, starring Christina Anstead, in late August.

The series spotlights Anstead’s personal and professional journey as she juggles family life, her design business, and explanding her brand.

The third edition of the series will have 12 new hour-long episodes. But fans won’t have to wait until production wraps. Six fresh episodes, offering a glimpse into Christina’s life with husband Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers and Ant Anstead Master Mechanic, and their blended family of five children, are set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Christina on the Coast has already attracted more than 10 million total viewers this year, making it a top 5 cable series among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54. The season three episodes are slated to premiere in spring 2021.

“I’m so beyond excited to begin production on season three and grateful for the opportunity,” said Christina. “I already have some awesome clients on the lineup and we can’t wait to get designing!”