Henry Golding To Star In Paramount Animation’s ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding will be the lead voiceover in Paramount Animation’s The Tiger’s Apprentice based on Lawrence Yep’s 2003 bestselling novel.
The feature, currently schedule for a Feb. 11, 2022 release date, will rep the directorial debut of Pixar animator Carlos Baena.
Pic, adapted by David Magee, Harry Cripps, Kyle Jarrow follows Tom, a teenage Chinese American boy, who learns that he is the Guardian of the Chinese Zodiac. Golding will voice Mr. Hu, a talking tiger who takes Tom under his wing and protection. Jane Starz and Sandra Rabins are producing. Raman Hui and Kane Lee are EPs.
