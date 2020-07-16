Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Alberto Belli, Aurora Guerrero, Joel Novoa And Diego Velasco Launch First-Ever Latinx Directors Database

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA-UTA Deal Breaks Seal With Affiliate Production & Record-Sharing Terms — So Who's Next?

Read the full story

Henry Golding To Star In Paramount Animation’s ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’

amFAR

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding will be the lead voiceover in Paramount Animation’s The Tiger’s Apprentice based on Lawrence Yep’s 2003 bestselling novel. 

The feature, currently schedule for a Feb. 11, 2022 release date, will rep the directorial debut of Pixar animator Carlos Baena.

Pic, adapted by David Magee, Harry Cripps, Kyle Jarrow follows Tom, a teenage Chinese American boy, who learns that he is the Guardian of the Chinese Zodiac. Golding will voice Mr. Hu, a talking tiger who takes Tom under his wing and protection. Jane Starz and Sandra Rabins are producing. Raman Hui and Kane Lee are EPs.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad