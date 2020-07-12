‘Glee’ Co-Star Heather Morris Offers To Mount Search Effort For Friend Naya Rivera

As the search for the body of Glee star Naya Rivera stretches onward, frustration is growing on the part of her friends.
Today, Glee co-star Heather Morris tweeted out to Ventura County Sheriffs and offered to help with an on-foot search.
“My name is Heather Morris, I’m Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”
The murky and debris-strewn lake has made recovery efforts difficult for the search teams. The Tulare County Sheriffs and San Luis Obispo Sheriffs are also participating in the search for Rivera, who is presumed dead after diving off a boat into Lake Piru and never resurfacing.
