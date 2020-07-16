‘Glee’s Heather Morris Remembers Naya Rivera As “The Strongest And Most Resilient Human Being I Know”

Heather Morris, who co-starred with Naya Rivera on Fox’s Glee, posted a remembrance of her friend Wednesday. It came two days after Rivera’s body was found following an intensive five-day search at Lake Piru, where Rivera drowned while swimming with her 4-year-old son.

“You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life,” Morris wrote in a heartfelt post today on her Instagram account, where she offered details of their close friendship and the memories of their sons playing together. Morris accompanied the post with a photo of their boys together.

She continued: “You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen…you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted.”

On Glee, Morris and Rivera were onscreen partners as Brittany and Santana (Brittana), respectively, who started off as friends before breaking ground as the first openly lesbian high-school couple on network television. Morris and Rivera’s friendship extended off-screen, and the duo remained close after the Fox show ended.

On Sunday, Morris reached out to Ventura County Sheriffs offering to help with an on-foot search for Rivera at the lake north of Los Angeles, where Rivera had disappeared the previous Wednesday after she and her son had rented a pontoon boat.

Morris joined several castmates at the lake Monday when the Rivera’s body was found and recovered. She wrote on Instagram Tuesday that she was “taking time to honor my grief” before posting her tribute to Morris today.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning. Rivera’s son Josey was unharmed. She was 33 years old.

