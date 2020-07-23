Heather Childers Leaves Fox News; Had Been Off Early Morning Slot Since Showing Up Visibly Sick In March

Heather Childers is no longer with Fox News, having parted ways at the network after being off the air since March.

“Fox News and Heather Childers have parted ways. We wish her all the best,” a Fox News spokesperson said.

Childers had anchored the 4 AM hour of Fox & Friends First. CNN reported that on March 18, she had been visibly ill on and off the camera, as workplaces were taking precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. She returned the next day but has not been on the air since then.

In tweets later that month, Childers wrote on March 31 that she “coughed & sneezed last week on air & mentioned during a segment w a doctor the next day I went to see a dr to make sure I didn’t have a temperature or cough of type described as concern. Wanted coworkers safe. Dr said everything was normal. Haven’t been back since Hope to be soon.”

She also wrote that she tested negative for the coronavirus.

“No. Last day I was on I mentioned I had gone to a dr to make sure I had no fever or cough of concern after coughing & sneezing on air. Never went to work feeling sick. I sent those results showing no temp or cough. Was then told Covid19 test would most helpful. Negative,” she wrote on March 27.

Childers joined Fox News in 2010.