‘The Third Day’: HBO Sets New Premiere Date For Jude Law & Naomie Harris Interactive Drama

HBO has set a new premiere date for Jude Law and Naomie Harris’ interactive drama The Third Day.

The limited series will launch on Monday September 14. It was originally set to start airing on Monday May 11 but was pushed back due to the Coronavirus production shutdown.

Deadline understands that production on the show wrapped back in the winter but the show was not finished in post-production as COVID-19 hit and the extra time allowed the team time to finish.

The six-part series, which is a co-production with British pay-TV broadcaster Sky, was created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett. It also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine.

The series will tell three, stand-alone but interconnected stories. Two of them will form part of the show’s six-episode run, while the third will take place in the UK as a live event.

The first part is “Summer,” written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. Told over three episodes, “Summer” follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

The Third Day concludes with “Winter”: told over a further three episodes. Written by Kit de Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, it follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day is a co-production between HBO and Sky. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International. Kelly executive produces with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, Barrett for Punchdrunk International, Munden and Lowthorpe. Adrian Sturges serves as producer. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin also are writers for the series.