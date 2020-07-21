HBO Orders ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Comedy Series Starring Bridget Everett

HBO has given a series order to Somebody Somewhere, a comedy starring and executive produced by Patti Cake$ star Bridget Everett, from Hannah Bos (HBO’s High Maintenance), Paul Thureen (Driveways), Carolyn Strauss (HBO’s Chernobyl), Patricia Breen (HBO’s Betty) and The Mighty Mint/Duplass Brothers Productions.

Created by Bos and Thureen, Somebody Somewhere is inspired by the life of comedian and singer Everett and is set in her native Kansas. Sam (played by Everett) is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up. Somebody Somewhere shows finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Bos and Thureen will executive produce, along with Strauss, Breen and Room 104‘s Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, who directed the pilot, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary. The Mighty Mint/Duplass Brothers Productions will produce.

2020 HBO Pilots & Series Orders

“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts.”

Everett recently co-starred in the HBO series Camping and can next be seen in Tate Taylor’s Breaking News In Yuba County opposite Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, and Regina Hall, and produced by Jake Gyllenhaal. Everett’s other credits include Fun Mom Dinner, Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck, HBO’s Girls, Inside Amy Schumer, 2 Broke Girls, Unbelievable, Lady Dynamite, AJ And The Queen and Living With Yourself.

Everett and her band, The Tender Moments, perform regularly to sold-out crowds. Their album, Pound It, is available now on iTunes. Everett also recently starred in the hit off-Broadway show Rock Bottom at the Public Theater in New York.

“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” said Everett. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in Somebody Somewhere. Special thanks to LL Cool J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”

Everett is repped by WME and Patti Felker and Dave Ryan at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson LLP. Duplass Brothers Productions is repped by ICM Partners. Strauss is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Breen is repped by Larry Salz and Marissa Devins at UTA, Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.