‘Creep’ Franchise Filmmaker Patrick Brice Heads Into ‘The Wild’ For HBO Max and Warner Max

EXCLUSIVE: Creep franchise filmmaker and HBO Room 104 director Patrick Brice has boarded The Wild at HBO Max and Warner Max, a project he’ll direct and adapt from the Owen Laukkanen young female suspense novel.

The Wild, from Underlined Paperbacks, centers around Dawn. She’s not a bad person – she’s just made some bad choices: wrong guy, wrong friends, wrong everything. But she wasn’t expecting her parents to pay a boatload of money to ship her off to ‘Out of the Wild’, a wilderness boot camp with a bunch of other messed up kids to learn important “life lessons.” Dawn and the other cubs wind up learning a lot, but not what they expect, for what happens in the woods isn’t what their parents planned. Sometimes plans go very wrong. And this is one of those times. Suddenly Dawn is more scared than she’s ever been in her life.

Isaac Klausner is producing The Wild and John Fischer is exec producing under the Temple Hill banner.

Brice co-wrote and directed his debut film, Creep, which was acquired by Netflix and produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Blumhouse Productions. Brice and Mark Duplass also star in the movie. Brice also co-wrote and directed the sequel, Creep 2, which stars Mark Duplass, Desiree Akhavan, and Karan Soni and was released by The Orchard in October 2017.

Brice’s most recent movie, Corporate Animals, starring Demi Moore, Jessica Williams and Ed Helms, made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was picked up by Screen Media Films. His comedy feature, The Overnight, also premiered at the 2015 Sundance fest in competition and was released in June of that year. The pic was acquired by The Orchard and Universal International for approximately $4M in a competitive bidding battle at Sundance. Overnight starred Taylor Schilling, Adam Scott, Jason Schwartzman and Judith Godrèche.

Brice is currently in post production on There’s Someone Inside Your House for Netflix which was produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps.

Laukkanen is the author of the Stevens and Windermere series, beginning with The Professionals, which won multiple awards. His follow-up, Criminal Enterprise, was nominated for the ITW Thriller Award for best novel. A resident of Vancouver, British Columbia, he is now at work on the next book featuring Stevens and Windermere.

Warner Max is the new film label from Warner Bros. and HBO Max which serves as the feature production arm of the streaming service

Brice is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview. Laukkanen is repped by publishing agent Stacia Decker.