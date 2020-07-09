HBO Max Greenlights Ballroom Competition Series ‘Legendary’ To Slay For A Second Season

HBO Max is ready to serve even more face, body and, of course, vogueing with a second season of Legendary. The streamer has renewed the reality competition series that puts the spotlight on ballroom culture for another season. Ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado, fashion stylist Law Roach, actress Jameela Jamil and rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to return as judges while Dashaun Wesley will reprise his role as ballroom MC.

(from left) ‘Legendary’ judges Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil and Leiomy Maldonado HBO Max

The news comes as the final two episodes drop on the streamer today. The current season takes place in New York but will make its way across the country to Los Angeles for its sophomore run.

Legendary celebrates ballroom culture which started in New York as a subculture that served as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community — primarily for Black and Latinx people. The series brings the culture to the masses as we see families or “Houses” fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the trophy and win a cash prize.

In the first season, Legendary featured eight voguing houses: House of Balmain, House of Escada, House of Gucci, House of Lanvin, House of Ninja, House of Ebony, House of St. Laurent and House of West. Each house included five performers and a leader affectionately called the house mother. The teams compete in a competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish. Throughout each episode, we learn more about each House and their performers as they tell us their moving and inspirational backstories.

“Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. “We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling.”

“Our goal is to continue showcasing the exuberant and dynamic world of ballroom through the omnicultural stories of its most talented houses,” said Rob Eric, Scout Productions’ Chief Creative Officer and executive producer.

Legendary comes from Scout Productions. Queer Eye Emmy winners David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams serve as executive producers alongside Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian.