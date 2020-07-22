HBO Max Picks Up ‘Gomorrah’ & ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ In Raft Of International Deals

HBO Max has acquired a raft of international titles as the WarnerMedia streamer looks to expand its library of content for subscribers in the U.S.

Among the titles picked up by HBO Max is all five seasons of Gomorrah, the Italian crime drama produced by Sky Italia and Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, in collaboration with Beta Film.

Gomorrah has previously premiered on Sundance TV and Netflix in America, but HBO Max will be first to stream Season 5. It will also show feature film spin-off The Immortal.

HBO Max has also boarded Veneno, an Atresmedia Studios and Suma Latina-produced Spanish-language biopic about transgender TV personality Cristina Ortiz.

Furthermore, the streamer has added two UK non-scripted shows: The Great Pottery Throw Down, the Channel 4 competition series from The Great British Bake Off producer Love Productions, and Keshet Productions’ ITV2 reality show Singletown.

They join other international offerings including Doctor Who, Boys, Pure, Stath Lets Flats and The Dog House: UK.

“As our world becomes more connected, so do our stories, and we are incredibly proud to be trusted as the U.S. home to this standout programming and to be working with such high-caliber talent from around the world,” said Jeniffer Kim, HBO Max’s senior vice president of international originals.