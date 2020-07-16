HBO Max Orders ‘A World Of Calm’ Series Based On App; Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba & Others Narrate

During these turbulent times, HBO Max wants you to just … relax. The streamer has ordered A World of Calm, a series based on the popular app and narrated by a slew of big names.

The 10-episode order co-produced by Calm and Nutopia is HBO Max’s first brush with the health and wellness space. From the creators of the Calm app and Nutopia, the series combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars – including Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.

Here’s the logline: A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on Calm’s Sleep Stories – bedtime stories for grown-ups – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Viewers will be transported into tranquility through scientifically engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage to naturally calm the body and soothe the mind.

“With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation, and A World of Calm is here to help,” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Non-fiction and Kids Programming at HBO Max.

Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serve as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-EPs.

“Although this collaboration has been in the works for many months,” said Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root, “this series has been entirely created during quarantine using Nutopia’s worldwide network of award-winning cinematographers and filmmakers. We hope this series of serene stories will bring a sense of much needed calm to audiences.”

Added Calm co-founder and co-CEO Michael Acton Smith: “Calm started life as a meditation app, but the brand has evolved far beyond that. We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times.”