HBO Max Sets ‘Son Of A Bitch’ For Kelly Oxford To Direct After Long Journey For Raucous Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of her debut feature film, Pink Skies Ahead, writer/director Kelly Oxford’s spec feature script, Son Of A Bitch has been put into development at HBO Max with Oxford being brought on to direct.

In the vein of Bridesmaids, the script is a raucous comedy about a young stoner who tries to maintain her popular party girl image after she discovers she’s fallen pregnant. Oxford set up the script originally at Warner Bros in 2012, her first feature script when she had developed a huge Twitter following for her biting humorous essays.

Oxford’s ascension to director comes after her feature debut Pink Skies Ahead, based on the essay No Real Danger from her second book, When You Find Out The World Is Against You. The dramedy starring Jessica Barden and produced by Stampede Ventures was scheduled to premiere at SXSW, before all of the festivals stopped because of COVID-19. Endeavor Content and CAA are handling sales.

Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts will produce alongside Stampede Ventures’ Greg Silverman. Lisa Zambri and Jon Berg will work as executives on the film for Stampede. Silverman and Berg were long time execs at Warner Bros, and did not forget about that script there.

Oxford is a two time New York Times best-selling author who recently closed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House Books for Young Readers at auction. There, she’ll publish her YA debut, All The Way. She is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Melissa Fox at Hansen Jacobson.